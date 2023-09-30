Meek Mill Details How His Friendship With Drake Works After Their Beef

In a recent interview, Meek Mill detailed how his friendship works with Drake has since ending their beef.

Meek Mill Says Him Drake Have Gotten Closer Since Squashing Their Beef

In an interview with SiriusXM Radio's Hip Hop Nation, which premiered on Friday (Sept. 29), Meek Mill detailed his bromance with Drake since squashing their beef a few years ago. If you recall, Meek and Drizzy engaged in a well-known rap feud in 2015, during which both rappers released scathing diss tracks against each other. In 2019, they made peace and collaborated on the song "Going Bad."

In his interview, which you can watch below, the Philadelphia rapper said that his friendship with Drake has grown to the point where they can now criticize each other's music without getting offended.

"Me And Drake talking to each other a lot. I see people say stuff about Drake other than this is a drink," he said.

"Somebody was saying 'Drake ['Slime You Out'] was corny.' I [texted Drake]. I was like, 'I don't think ['Slime You Out'] corny and I would tell you if I thought it was corny,'" he continued. "I just ain't think the song was corny. And that was one of the songs we listened to it all the little chicks but on the internet now we got it like that where we could like be brutal."

"I thought if [Drake] [thinks] my song corny, he could tell me that, we never was at a space like that before the beef," he added. "And then now we got to a space where we can text each other and say anything."

In the conclusion, Meek said that he and Drake are in a better space where they can talk about anything—including women they have "sniped"—and it would be all good.

"We got that honesty where…we can leave it on the table and we can walk away and feel good about that. And we ain't had that before the beef."

Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at His It's All a Blur Tour in Philly

Back in July, during his Philadelphia stop of his It's All a Blur Tour, Drake paused his show to salute Meek Mill (who escorted him out) and the city for welcoming him with open arms. In a viral video, the 6 God told the sold-out crowd that their previous feud was serious, but they have now moved on.

"Y'all see who I walked out here with right?" Drake asked the crowd. "I'd always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building...that man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n***a, so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill."

"It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for muthaf**kin' Philadelphia together."

Watch Meek detail his bromance with Drake below.

