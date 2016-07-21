On this day, July 21, in hip-hop history...

2015: Meek Mill went on a late night Twitter rant on July 21, 2015, dissing Drake by saying he doesn't write his own rhymes. This bizarre and seemingly unprovoked diss would start a chain of events that would go down in internet hip-hop infamy.

Though the MMG rapper and 6 God have been cool in past, on July 21, Meek went at Drake in a series of tweets by accusing the Toronto star of employing ghostwriters to write his rhymes, more specifically an Atlanta artist named Quentin Miller. A bunch of celebrities inside and outside of the hip-hop world got involved. Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Toronto Councilor Norm Kelly added their two cents to the matter.

Though Drizzy himself stayed quiet initially, Funkmaster Flex released audio of Quentin Miller’s reference version of Drake's “10 Bands,” claiming he got the audio from someone in the OVO camp. Miller is credited in the liner notes as a co-writer for six songs on Drizzy’s If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late.

On July 25, Drake finally responded to Meek on wax with the song "Charged Up", showing he could body Meek with bars all his own. If that wasn't enough, Drake doubled down on the diss tracks by dropping "Back to Back (Freestyle)" on July 29 and the internet went crazy. With hilarious one-liners like "Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers" and "Is that a world tour or your girl's tour?" fans roasted Meek online by creating memes of how bad he made himself look.

Over the next few months diss songs and subliminal shots flew back and forth, rappers like 50 Cent and Rick Ross got involved and most of the internet declared Drake the winner of the feud. Drake's "Back to Back (Freestyle)" even got nominated for a Grammy. .

