As temperatures drop and spooky season begins, there are plenty of new releases to keep hip-hop fans satisfied as we all start to migrate indoors. With monstrous October 2023 new music releases expected from Offset, Gucci Mane and Drake, this month is gearing up to be another jam-packed stretch of exciting new drops.

Drake Dropping For All the Dogs

After a last-minute delay due to touring complications, Drake fans are foaming at the mouth for his new album For All the Dogs, which was delayed to Oct. 6 following its scheduled Sept. 22 release date. The album serves as the follow-up LP to Drake's 2022 techno-infused release Honestly, Nevermind, which marked Drake's 11th project to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and his 14th full-length album to debut in the chart's top 10. The Boy then followed up Honestly, Nevermind with Her Loss in November of that year, which is a collaborative LP with 21 Savage. The album was similarly successful, debuting at No. 1 a month later.

At this point, fans are very familiar with the scarce details surrounding this album. Just to refresh: For All the Dogs cover art was designed by Drizzy's 5-year-old son Adonis, and Drake and SZA linked up for the first official single off the project "Slime You Out" on Sept. 15. Aside from that, Drake has been rather quiet surrounding the release. So, hopefully he keeps his word and drops the album on Oct. 6.

Offset Set to Release Set It Off

Offset will return with his second solo album Set It Off on Oct. 13. A lot has happened since the former Migos member dropped off his debut solo album Father of 4 in 2019, most notably losing his Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in 2022. Set has more recently shared the singles "5 4 3 2 1," "Code," "Jealousy" with his wife Cardi B and "Fan," with the latter two songs set to appear on Set It Off.

Gucci Mane Will Drop Breath of Fresh Air

Gucci Mane will also drop his new solo album on Oct. 13. The 1017 leader has been hard at work letting his signees shine on the label's collective So Icy mixtapes these past few years, but now Guwop is ready to return to the spotlight. Breath of Fresh Air will serve as Gucci's first solo effort since 2018's Evil Genius, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. To roll out the new 24-track album over the summer, Gucci dropped off the singles "Bluffin" with Lil Baby, "Pissy" with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick, "King Snipe" with Kodak Black and "06 Gucci" with DaBaby and 21 Savage.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects releasing in October including drops from Westside Gunn, Baby Tate and more below.