Drake’s New Album Is Not Dropping Next Friday and Here’s Why

Drake fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for his new album. The Toronto rap superstar's project For All the Dogs is not dropping next Friday and here's why.

Drake Pushes Back For All the Dogs Release Date

On Friday (Sept. 15), Drake hopped on his Instagram Story to announce that he's pushing back the release of his highly-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, to October. Initially, the project was scheduled to drop on Sept. 22; but not anymore.

Drizzy said in his message that he's having trouble finishing the album and doing his remaining dates for his It's All A Blur Tour. The OVO Sound leader added that he will release his album on Oct. 6, just before his last show in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 9.

"Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel show to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote. "I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure."

"For Al the Dogs October 6th it's only right," he concluded.

What Do We Know About For All the Dogs Album So Far?

Drake's upcoming eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, will be released almost a year after his collaborative project Her Loss with 21 Savage. His last solo album, Honestly, Nevermind, was released last June.

Although no official tracklist has been release as of yet. Drake has a duet with SZA ("Slime You Out") on the LP and quite possibly has songs with Nicki Minaj and Yeat.

If Drake's album did drop on Sept. 22, we would be competing with Doja Cat's rumored rap album Scarlet, Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry (Deluxe) and Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

Read Drake's messages below.

Read Drake's Message About Pushing Back His For All the Dogs Album Release Below

