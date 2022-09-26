21 Savage Says He Will Never Play at Rolling Loud Again

21 Savage says he will no longer be performing at future Rolling Loud events.

Last night (Sept. 25), 21 Savage was scheduled to hit the stage before the night's headliner, Future. However, 30 minutes into his scheduled nearly two-hour set, the Atlanta rapper was on Twitter proclaiming he would not be playing the famed festival.

"Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again," 21 Savage tweeted.

It is unclear why 21 Savage did not perform. Unconfirmed reports from concertgoers on Twitter say he may have arrived too late and was not allowed to get on stage. According to concertgoers on Twitter, Ski Mask The Slump God and Big Sean were among the other artists who did not perform.

XXL has reached out to reps for Rolling Loud and 21 Savage for comment.

The 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival featured some wild moments. Newcomer Ice Spice received backlash for her performance. She came out for Fivio Foreign's set and performed half of her hit single "Munch (Feelin' U)" before twerking the rest of the way. Nicki Minaj almost got her wig snatched by an overzealous fan. A$AP Rocky had a rough time after stage-diving into the crowd and getting stuck in the mosh pit. Rocky's set was cut short, too, with the A$AP Mob member later issuing an apology to fans.

"I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!" Rocky wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t."

"I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...," he continued. "I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"

The next Rolling Loud festival is slated to take place next year in California.

See Reactions to 21 Savage Not Performing at 2022 Rolling Loud New York Below