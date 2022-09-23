Rolling Loud has descended upon New York City once again. The annual showcase is taking place live from Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. and is bringing a packed lineup to The Big Apple once again.

On Friday (Sept. 23), Nicki Minaj is set to headline the show, as the local native turned international superstar brings her big presence to the main stage. Others performing on day one include Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Lil Tjay, Chief Keef, 2022 XXL Freshman Nardo Wick, Westside Gunn and more.

Day two, Saturday (Sept. 24), things keep rolling with performances from Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kevin Gates, Conway The Machine, Busta Rhymes and others. A$AP Rocky will serve as the show closer.

Things close out on Sunday (Sept. 25). Future is headlining the final day, which will also have a set from Playboi Carti. 21 Savage, Pusha T, Big Sean, Benny The Butcher, Fat Joe and Curren$y are among the others gracing the stage to end things out.

The lineup has at least three scratches, as 22Gz, Ron Suno and Sha EK have reportedly been pulled from the show due to pressure from the New York Police Department. A similar instance happened in 2019, when Pop Smoke, Casanova, Sheff G, 22Gz and Don Q were blocked from performing at the festival at the request of the police due to public safety concerns. Nevertheless, the show must go on.

Watch the Livesteams of the 2022 Rolling Loud New York Festival Below