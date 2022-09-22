Multiple New York drill rappers including 22Gz, Sha EK and Ron Suno have reportedly been yanked from the upcoming 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival at the request of the New York Police Department.

Rolling Loud NY is set to kick off tomorrow (Sept. 23), at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. On Thursday (Sept. 22), however, New York Times journalist Joe Coscarelli reported three local drill rappers, 22Gz, Sha EK and Ron Suno, have been nixed from the lineup at the behest of the NYPD.

A representative for Sha EK has released the following statement to XXL regarding him being pulled from the festival:

“Sha Ek is disappointed in the NYPD’s decision," the statement reads. "He hasn’t been charged with anything to justify it. The police try to associate what he’s doing with violence and negativity. They don’t respect that he’s an artist and entertainer trying to better himself and feed his family at 19 years old. Sha Ek has performed all over the Northeast this year. The crowds at his concerts are full of kids dancing and having fun. He’s excited to keep growing his touring business and proving the police wrong.”

Ron Suno was reportedly involved in a fight at last year's Rolling Loud festival in NYC. His manager, Diamond Brown, questioned the move to cancel his set with the Times.

“How can a person who has no criminal record and no gang ties—the kid never even made a diss record—be denied to perform in his hometown after all his hard work?” Brown said.

22Gz, however, has a criminal history, including being arrested this past June and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting three people. He spent five months in jail fighting second-degree murder charges related to a Miami shooting in 2017. The charges were eventually dropped.

XXL has reached out to reps for Rolling Loud, 22Gz, Ron Suno, Sha EK and the New York Police Department for comment.

This is not the first time Rolling Loud has pulled New York drill artists from performing due to pressure from the NYPD. Back in 2019, Pop Smoke, Casanova, Sheff G, 22Gz and Don Q were blocked from performing at the showcase at the request of the police due to public safety concerns.

This year's three-day event is co-headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.