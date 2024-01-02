Sha EK Shares the Stories Behind Five Songs That Define Him

Define Me: Sha EK

Interview: Peter A. Berry

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Winter 2023 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

It’s hard to tell the story of Bronx drill without Sha EK these days. Since dropping songs like “Shoot or Get Shot” in 2020, the spitter has utilized his hoarse vocals, blistering flows and scabrous lyrics to embody the raucous energy of the subgenre. Over the course of three years, he’s used his six solo projects to cultivate his status as a leader of the movement. With a new effort on the way, Sha is now taking the time to look back. Here, he breaks down five songs that show who he truly is as an artist.

“Face of the What”

All the kids was doing trends on TikTok. I knew I could do it before I was dropping a lot of songs; it was going up. But this one was different [because] I repeated the hook four times.

“D & D” featuring Blockwork

The energy behind it and the story behind the song [made it successful]. I never thought that it blew. It blew up three months after it was out already. [People] told me they knew it was gon’ go crazy.

“Who You Touch” featuring Bandmanrill

We brung the Jersey Club together like New York, New Jersey. Nobody ever did that before. His style is more fun. Mine is straight drill. I mixed it up. People could dance, eat, sleep, do everything to it.

“Luv 4 My Block”

[I] went to the stu’ and I dropped it. Then three months later, it started going crazy. I was surprised because I didn’t really want to keep doing that song, but my team talked through it and it went crazy.

“Been On Hots”

I took somebody’s song and responded to it and made it my song. And they went crazy. A couple [mainstream artists] stole my lyrics from there, too. So, I knew that was the one.

