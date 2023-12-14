January 2024 New Music Releases

It's almost officially a new year, and it's time to see which rappers are gonna kick off 2024 with the first batch of new music. With 2023 almost in the rearview, here are the first collection of projects that will be leading the charge for 2024.

Kid Cudi Readies New Album Insano

Kid Cudi's long-awaited Insano album is set to drop this month, on a date to be announced. Cudder spoke extensively about the project throughout 2023, teasing collaborations he had in the works with Young Thug and A$AP Rocky. Cudder initially planned to drop the album on Sept. 15, 2023, but ended up delaying it until January to bulk it up with more songs. He promised his fans along the way that Insano would have "everything you need from me."

"I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it," Cudder tweeted in October. "And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."

Benny The Butcher to Finally Drop Highly Anticipated Def Jam Debut

After multiple delays and months of hype, Benny The Butcher's Def Jam debut Everybody Can't Go is finally ready to hit the streets on Jan. 26, 2024. The former Griselda signee has been hyping up the project since the top of 2023, at one point claiming it would be a bigger album for Def Jam than DMX's groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. Benny capitalized on this momentum throughout the end of 2023 by dropping off "Big Dog" with Lil Wayne in November, followed by "One Foot In" with Stove God Cooks in December.

Rap Veterans Masta Ace and Marco Polo Will Release Richmond Hill Album

Masta Ace and Marco Polo are set to release their new album Richmond Hill, the follow-up to 2019's A Breukelen Story, on Jan. 26, 2024. The 18-track project, which was named after Marco's hometown neighborhood outside of Toronto, features appearances from other esteemed rap veterans including, Inspectah Deck and Blu as well as Che Noir, Speech of Arrested Development and of course Masta Ace's close collaborators Stricklin and Wordsworth.

See more new releases dropping in January below, including albums from French Montana and more.