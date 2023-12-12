Kanye West's eldest daughter North West attended her father's Vultures listening party and was seen rapping along to a preview of her new song.

North West Raps Along to a Preview of Her Song on Kanye West’s Vultures Album

On Monday night (Dec. 11), North could be seen bouncing on stage alongside her father, Ty Dolla $ign and a bevy of other guests during Kanye's rave event at Miami's Wynwood Marketplace. The rave included appearances from Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs and Offset, but it was North who riled up the crowd as she rapped along to her unreleased track off Vultures.

"It's your bestie/Miss Miss Westie/Don't try to test me/It's gonna get messy/It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me," she rapped.



Ye Wears KKK-Inspired Hood

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign performed the album's title track during the rave as well, and Ye made headlines when he donned a black Ku Klux Klan-inspired hood. However, the black hood isn't a new prop for Kanye, as he previously showed the same imagery in 2013 in the music video for "Black Skinhead."

Vultures is set to drop on Friday (Dec. 15), and Ye teased a new song off the project on Monday. A black-and-white clip appeared on social media that showed Ye on a balcony with his back turned. While overlooking a city landscape, Ye was wearing an emblazoned jacket with the word "Vultures" on it as well as a design of a shield with two dragons. In the background, a sample of The Backstreet Boys 1997 song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" can be heard as well. It's unclear what the song is or if it'll appear on the new album.

See some of the footage from Kanye West's Vultures album listing rave below.

Watch Videos From Kanye West's Vultures Event