Kanye West Delays New Album With Ty Dolla Sign to Look for Distribution Partner – Report

Kanye West Postpones New Album With Ty Dolla $ign

According to a Billboard report published on Friday (Oct. 13), Kanye West put the brakes on releasing his new album with Ty Dolla $ign as he looks for a partner to distribute the project. Their collaborative album was initially set to be released on Friday, but it is now expected to hit digital streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

Insiders told the music publication that the Chicago rapper-producer is mulling over five different offers. "[He] will make a decision soon," said the source.

However, the project has some record industry executives concerned considering Kanye's past anti-semitic remarks, especially now in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas following the horrific attack on the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival on Oct. 7. Despite some people who have heard the music saying it is Kanye's best work since 2018's Ye, some label honchos have turned down the opportunity to distribute the project.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's reps for comment.

Kanye West Is Working His New Album

Back in August, Kanye was reportedly working hard on his new album. Chicago producer Orlando "Fya Man" Wilder, who worked with Ye on his Donda project, held an AMA on Reddit where revealed some details about Ye's progress.

Fya Man described the tunes Kanye was working on as "Old Ye but new with the times." He also confirmed the mercurial producer was prepping the album at his birthday party back in June of 2023. "Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing," Fya Man noted.

Then, in early September, Kanye previewed a new song at the Mowalola SS24 fashion show in London. In October, Kanye held a small listening party in Italy and previewed new tracks from the album. See the images below.

