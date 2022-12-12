Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group

Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization.

On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.

"Congratulations to Kanye West, disgraced rapper and fashion mogul, for being voted 2022 Antisemite of the Year," the group shared via video, which features a photo of Ye and falling confetti.

"Kanye West's threats of violence, hateful conduct and hate speech all led to him winning this year's title," the video, which features a cinematic score, continues.

The video goes on to recount Ye's many anti-Semitic incidents over the last few months including his "death con 3" comments, his interview with Tucker Carlson and his comments during his sit-down with Alex Jones.

"Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this year's dishonor," the video concludes.

Ye has had a wild end to 2022. It started on Oct. 1 when he debuted "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Paris fashion show and has devolved to full-on hate speech about Jewish people whenever he gets the opportunity. Last week, during an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Kanye ended the talk by telling Jewish people they should forgive Hitler and the Nazis.

Ye's actions continue to make former allies cut ties with the controversial rapper. Last week, The School of the Art Institute of Chicago rescinded the honorary doctorate degree it awarded Ye in 2015.

See Stop Anti-Semitism Announcing Kanye West's Award Below