Kanye West’s Honorary College Degree Taken Away by Art Institute of Chicago

UPDATE (Dec. 8):

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has confirmed to XXL that they have annulled Kanye West's honorary degree.

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 8):

Kanye West continues to lose allies due to his hate speech, and now The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has reportedly rescinded his honorary degree.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Chicago's ABC7 News reported the college has decided to cut ties from the controversial rapper-producer in the wake of his months' long hate speech rhetoric by taking back their honorary doctorate degree they gave him in 2015.

"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities," SAIC officials said in a statement. "Ye's actions do not align with SAIC's mission and values, and we've rescinded his honorary degree."

School officials acted after an online petition was launched on change.org that demanded they revoke the degree.

"In 2015 the School of the Art Institute of Chicago awarded the artist Kanye West with an Honorary Doctorate," the description of the petition reads. "This award bestows the legitimacy and luster of the School on a figure who has in recent months has made repeated public statements expressing and justifying anti-semetism. Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence."

XXL has reached out to The School of the Art Institute of Chicago for comment.

Kanye West did not attend SIAC. He was enrolled at American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before leaving school to pursue his dream of being a recording artist. The SAIC is one of several entities that have washed their hands of Ye since he began using anti-Semitic hate speech and outwardly praising Adolf Hitler. Last night (Dec. 7), Ye debuted a new song titled "Someday We'll All Be Free" on Alex Jones' InfoWars website.