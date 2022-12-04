Kanye West Fires Milo Yiannopoulos from His 2024 Presidential Campaign Team – Report

Kanye West reportedly has fired Milo Yiannopoulos from his 2024 presidential campaign team.

According to a Daily Beast report, published on Sunday (Dec. 4), Kanye West, now known as Ye, gave British alt-right pundit Milo Yiannopoulos his walking papers after rumored infighting in the camp. Milo served as the rapper-producer's campaign manager for his 2024 presidential run for U.S. president.

Yiannopoulos' purported firing comes after several disastrous media appearances for Kanye. Last week, the Grammy Award-winning artist stormed out of an interview with Tim Pool on his right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL, and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis during his appearance on Alex Jones' online program InfoWars.

In the DB article, Yiannopoulos told journalist Will Sommer that he decided to exit Kanye's campaign team.

"Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team," he reportedly said. "I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors."

Yiannopoulos reportedly was Kanye's first hire, along with other controversial alt-right figures, including White nationalist Nick Fuentes and racist YouTube personality identified as "Sneako."

An insider in Kanye's entourage reportedly told the Daily Beast that the rapper's team is in total chaos. "It’s like Game of Thrones, and every day is the Red Wedding," the source reportedly said.

There are also allegations that Yiannopoulos was fired after attempting to make some power "move against" Fuentes who he has reportedly budded heads with on the campaign trail. Yiannopoulos said that's not true.

"Any suggestion that I tried to get anyone fired is false—especially not people I brought in myself, who owe me their gratitude, loyalty, and respect," he reportedly told the media website.

Yiannopoulos and Fuentes were also among Kanye's guests who had dinner with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 22. Afterward, Trump shared his thoughts on Kanye and his run for the presidency.

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice,'" he wrote on his Truth Social page. "He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

As of now, Ye has been quiet since getting suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, said the post violated the platform's rule against inciting violence.

There's no word on Nick Fuentes' status on Kanye West's 2024 presidential campaign team.