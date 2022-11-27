Donald Trump Calls Kanye West a ‘Seriously Troubled Man’

Former President Donald Trump had dinner with Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week and he seems concerned about his friend Ye who he described as a "seriously troubled man."

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Donald Trump hopped on his Truth Social account and shared his inane thoughts about Kanye West after having dinner with him and his plus-one, White nationalist Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago estate last Tuesday (Nov. 22).

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice,'" Trump wrote on his Truth page.

"He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years," he continued. "I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

A Trump adviser confirmed to CBS News on Friday (Nov. 25), that the former President did have dinner with Kanye and insisted that he did not know who Fuentes was, nor had knowledge that he would be arriving with the Chicago rapper-producer.

"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said in a statement. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about."

Trump's statement comes days after Kanye announced plans to run for president in 2024. On Thursday (Nov. 24), Ye tweeted a video on his Twitter account saying that he had a "debrief" with Trump, where he asked him to be his running mate. In the video, Ye claims that Trump was "really impressed" with Nick Fuentes because "unlike so many of the lawyers and so many people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist."

This will be Kanye's second time running for the seat at the White House. In 2020, he had a failed presidential bid under the Birthday Party. The Grammy Award-winning producer's campaign was boggled down by multiple fake outs and accusations of misconduct, which included accepting donations from minors and reports of election rigging. Kanye was so confident that he was going to win, he predicted that he would beat Joe Biden by write-in votes alone. Sadly, Kanye only garnered around 60,000 votes.

Overall, it looks like the road to the White House in 2024 is going to be a circus.

Watch Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Campaign Video Below