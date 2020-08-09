Kanye West's political campaign has gone from bad to worse.

After his home state of Illinois reportedly removed his name from the ballot due to invalid signatures on his petition, 'Ye has withdrawn his campaign in the state of New Jersey after hundreds of signatures drew scrutiny from an elections lawyer, reports NJ.com.

According to White House corespondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan, this could open the rapper-politician up to legal ramifications. "Two states declaring #KanyeWest inelligible to be on #POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an #ElectionFraud investigation," Ryan posted on Twitter on Saturday (Aug. 8). "I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing. #Election2020."

XXL has reached out to Kanye's team for comment.

This is not a good look for Kanye, whose campaign has been filled with hiccups since the beginning. It also raises more questions about West being a political pawn. Last week, reports arose claiming Republicans were assisting Kanye with getting on ballots in various states in order to try and divide the vote and give Trump a better chance of securing a second term.

"The effort to get Kanye West on the ballot as a third-party candidate in several states is increasingly looking like an operation run by President Trump's allies and Republican activists that is aimed at diverting votes from Joseph R. Biden Jr," a recent The New York Times column opines.

Whether he gets on a ballot or not, Kanye is strangely optimistic that he can beat democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with write-in votes.