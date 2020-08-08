Kanye West's presidential hopes just took another L.

On Saturday (Aug. 8), TMZ reported ’Ye's name will be taken off the ballot in his home state of Illinois after more than half the signatures on his petition were deemed invalid. According to the report, Kanye's team submitted 3,128 signatures. More than the 2,500 that are required by the state for one's name to make the cut. However, 1,928 were reportedly flagged as invalid.

A number of factors could be the reason for the signatures not being counted including illegible names, people signing up who are not registered voters or people providing fakes names or addresses. Kanye's name will be removed from the ballot on Aug. 21. This news comes following reports that his petition to get on the ballot in Illinois had been challenged by the Illinois Board of Elections on July 28.

Kanye's slimmer than slim chances of being the 46th Commander in Chief continue to dwindle. Following a controversial presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, he failed to make the ballot in that state. There are also a few states that he has already missed the ballot deadline. Yet, the rap star remains confident. Last month, he claimed he could beat Joe Biden via write-in votes.

"I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION," Kanye tweeted, referring to the number of people who may write his name on their presidential ballot despite him not being an official option.

Kanye is keeping his campaign alive while also trying to save his estranged marriage. Last month, he broke the news that he and Kim's relationship has been on the verge of divorce. Recently, reports surfaced that the two have been living apart for a year. They are reportedly currently trying to work things out.