Kanye West Receives 60,000 Votes for 2020 Presidential Election: Report

The 2020 presidential election votes aren't finalized yet, but it looks like Kanye West's numbers have been tallied.

According to a report from the New York Post on Wednesday (Nov. 4), Yeezy, who ran as an Independent candidate under the Birthday Party, received 57,396 votes altogether from the 12 states where he was able to get on the ballot. The voting totals were released by the Associated Press.

In Colorado, Kanye received nearly 6,000 votes; in Vermont over 1,200 votes; Arkansas: 3,979 votes; Idaho: 2,309; Iowa: 3,179; Kentucky: 6,259; Louisiana: 4,837; Minnesota 6,796; Mississippi: 3,009; Oklahoma: 5,587; Tennessee: 10,188; and in Utah, ’Ye received 4,053 votes.

Prior to Kanye's preliminary voting numbers being counted, he tweeted that he was voting for the first time ever yesterday (Nov. 3) and shared who he'd be casting a ballot for.

"God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊," he tweeted.

Then, after the majority of the votes for President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were counted, Kanye offered a concession to his opponents. However, it doesn't look like he's putting his interest in politics to the side.

"WELP,” he tweeted, “KANYE 2024."

kanyewest via Twitter

The presidency has been on Kanye's mind for quite some time. In 2015, Yeezy first announced his interest in becoming the president of the U.S. during the MTV Video Music Awards that year as he accepted his Video Vanguard Award. Last year, he revealed that he would run for president in 2024, as he spoke at Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation Festival.

He officially announced his run for president in 2020 on the Fourth of July. Since that time, Yeezy was accused of possible election fraud due to having faulty petition signatures. Reports also surfaced online that his attempt at candidacy was just a means to divert votes away from Biden.

Fingers were also pointed at ’Ye, claiming that Republicans were using him as a pawn to assist in President Trump's reelection. Trump later denied any accusations of collusion with Kanye.

The 2020 presidential election results aren't conclusive yet. According to CNN, as of this morning, Biden is in the lead with 224 electoral votes while Trump trails behind with 213. It's unclear who will win the race at this point, but it looks like a potential presidential candidate for 2024 will be Kanye West.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kanye West for a comment.