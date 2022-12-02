Kim Kardashian Didn’t Cheat on Kanye West With Chris Paul, Reports TMZ

Kim Kardashian reportedly did not cheat on Kanye West with NBA player Chris Paul.

According to a report published by TMZ on Friday (Dec. 2), a source close to the toxic situation between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian sternly refutes Ye's recent insinuation that his ex-wife had an extramarital affair with Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. The unnamed source told the popular celebrity gossip site that Ye's accusation regarding Kardashian and Paul is nothing more than an attempt to distract the public from his recent comments praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

"This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye," the source told TMZ. "Attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of. He [Kanye West] has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children."

The response from the unnamed source close to Kim Kardashian comes immediately following a tweet Kanye West posted on Thursday (Dec. 1), in which the Donda rapper-producer claims to have caught Kim red-handed with the aforementioned NBA player.

"Let's break one last window before we get outta here," wrote Ye in a post that has since been removed by Twitter and included a photo of Chris Paul.

As of press time, neither Kim Kardashian nor Chris Paul has responded publicly to Ye's claim.

As for the "crazy antics" the unnamed source is referring to, Kanye West spent much of Thursday delivering a series of seemingly unhinged, anti-Semitic rants both on Twitter and during an eyebrow-raising interview with Alex Jones.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," the "Crack Music" rapper told Jones. "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Not only was the controversial podcast host stunned by Ye's remarks, but when he took his anti-Semitic tirade to Twitter, Kanye West engaged in a back-and-forth with the owner of the social media platform, Elon Musk. Ultimately, Kanye's Twitter account was suspended after the Chicago rapper-producer shared a graphic of a swastika inside of an image of the Star of David.