Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West Approving of Hitler, Nazis

Elon Musk has responded to Kanye West following his shocking interview on Alex Jones' Infowars program.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, hopped on his Twitter account and responded to one of Kanye West's tweets.

After his anti-Semitic-filled interview with Alex Jones, Ye tweeted, "Jesus is King," along with a photo featuring a print-out of his previous tweet that reads: "I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…" with Alex Jones' handwritten signature on the paper.

"Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness," Elon responded. "I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom."

It appears that the Tesla founder was addressing Kanye's "Jesus is King" tweet and not his anti-Semitic remarks that he was spewing during the three-plus hours he was on Alex Jones' show. But silence is complicity.

Earlier in the afternoon, a fully-masked Kanye appeared on Alex Jones's show praising Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. "I see good things about Hitler, also," he told Jones, who was flabbergasted by the Chicago rapper-producer's bigoted comments. "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

When Jones tried to push back and say that Hilter wasn't a good guy, Ye rejected his notion. "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things," he said.

Even before Jones went to a commercial break, the Grammy Award-winning rhymer quipped in the background, "I like Hitler."

Also, during the interview, Kanye said that he doesn't like the word evil being associated with Nazis. When Jones tried to explain to him that he can love one group of people and hate another, Kanye responded, "I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis."

It unlikely that Elon Musk will ban Kanye West from his Twitter account since he recently reinstated him along with other controversial figures like former President Donald Trump and internet personality Andrew Tate.