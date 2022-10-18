Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy

Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments.

"I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit," Ice Cube posted on Twitter. "I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been."

Cube is responding to comments Kanye West made on his new Drink Champs interview where he explained Ice Cube influenced his way of thinking.

People in the Friday creator's comments had mixed reviews about Cube's post.

"King Ice has spoken! Respect the King!" one Twitter user announced.

"I can't blame him! Cube don't wanna be associated with that nonsense!" someone else posted.

Others were quick to call Cube to task for the time in the summer of 2020 when he was accused of spreading anti-Semitic propaganda on social media with several posts and didn't back down or apologize.

"This is CUBE," he tweeted on June 10, 2020, after people questioned if the tweets were the work of a hacker. "My account has not been hacked. I speak for no organization. I only speak for the meek people of thee earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent."

"I’m sorry Cube, but I’m calling BS. I truly love you as an artist and I wanna believe you but I won’t be gaslit," another Twitter user reacted to his recent post along with a Daily Beast article titled Ice Cube's Long, Disturbing History of Anti-Semitism.

"Are we just gonna act like he hasn’t posted all kinds of crazy crap before?" another person responded, adding a screenshot of an Ice Cube Twitter post from 2020 that shows a group of Jewish people playing Monopoly on the backs of Black men.

Kanye West has been the center of media attention for the last few weeks for continuing to make controversial comments. West faced backlash for debuting and later defending his "White Lives Matter" shirts. He also claimed to have ended the Black Lives Matter movement with his stunt. In addition, Ye has called out the Jewish community on multiple occasions, accusing them of trying to sabotage his career.

See More Twitter Users Reacting to Ice Cube Distancing Himself From Kanye West's Anti-Semitism Drama Below