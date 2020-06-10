UPDATE (JUNE 10):

Ice Cube is making it clear that his Twitter account hasn't been hacked following the anti-Semitic and conspiracy theory posts he tweeted this week.

"This is CUBE," he tweeted. "My account has not been hacked. I speak for no organization. I only speak for the meek people of thee earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ice Cube is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on social media and people aren't too happy with what he's been saying lately, especially on Twitter.

Over the last few days, the Crewnshaw, Calif. native has been posting numerous tweets denouncing police brutality against the Black community following the national protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others, but he has also shared images resulting in him being accused of anti-Semitism and promoting conspiracy theories.

One image Cube posted on social media on Wednesday (June 10) features the six-pointed Star of David, which is representative of the Jewish community. However, within the star is an outlined black cube. An additional image shows several black cubes, symbolic of the Black Cube of Saturn, which is an occult symbolism that is said to represent evil, darkness, war and conflict.

The former N.W.A member also posted a picture of a mural that was painted in London of a group of White men sitting around a Monopoly board that is resting on the backs of Black and Brown men. The image contains the words, "All we have to do is stand up and their little game is over."

In the caption, Cube wrote, "FUCK THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL!" Ice Cube was informed that the imagery is anti-Semitic and he responded saying that his image was cropped and he gets along with people of all races. In a follow-up tweet, he expressed his concern about the table in the image.

He shared another meme from a supposed Russian propaganda website, which shows Egyptian statues with broken noses claiming that Europeans shot them off. However, according to CNN, the statues were defaced by soon-to-be rulers who were rewriting their own history. The act of damaging the statues dates back to the beginning of Egyptian history.

Ice Cube's Twitter posts have sparked much conversation and resulted in him trending on Twitter.

It's unclear, however, what ignited the fire for these uploads from Cube.