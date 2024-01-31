Ice Cube Asks for Evidence to Support Claim He Knows About a Secret Meeting That Changed Rap

Ice Cube demands to see evidence to support an allegation he knew about a secret meeting that changed rap music in the 1990s.

Ice Cube Asks for Evidence to Support Claim He Attended a Secret Rap Meeting

On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Ice Cube responded to user @The_777_lioness, also known as Atarah Israel, on X, formerly known as Twitter. Israel had reshared a 2020 clip from Krayzie Bone's podcast Truth Talks. In the clip, Krayzie reads a letter he claims had been written by a music executive regarding a "secret meeting that changed rap music and destroyed a generation."

This meeting allegedly happened in the early 1990s, and Atarah Israel claimed without evidence that Cube had direct knowledge of this meeting.

"Opinions are like a*sholes. Everybody has one and they all stink," Cube replied on X, which can be seen below. "What evidence do you have to make a statement like that?"

The X user wrote back and said they meant it more as a question, but Cube didn't respond.

Ice Cube Takes Issue With People Calling Him The G.O.A.T.

Cube is no stranger to expressing his views on X. Back in September of 2023, Cube hopped on the platform to tell people not to call him a G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

"For those who thinks it flatters me, please don’t call me a f**king goat. Carry-on," he tweeted.

The West Coast rap icon later clarified: "Don't get me wrong. I appreciate the respect, but don't call me that."

Cube did not elaborate on why he felt the phrase didn't suit him.

See Ice Cube's response to knowing about a secret rap meeting below.

