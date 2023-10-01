Ice Cube Has a Big Issue With People Calling Him a G.O.A.T.

The term G.O.A.T. ("Greatest of All Time") is an acronym given to athletes, musicians and public figures who achieve great stature in their respective fields. But for Ice Cube, he has a big issue with people calling him a G.O.A.T.

Ice Cube Says Don't Call Him a G.O.A.T.

On Saturday (Sept. 30), Ice Cube jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to deliver a message to fans who want to salute him by calling him the G.O.A.T.

"For those who thinks it flatters me, please don’t call me a f**king goat. Carry-on," he tweeted, which you can read below.

The West Coast rap icon later clarified: "Don't get me wrong. I appreciate the respect but don't call me that."

This led some fans to ask Cube for an explanation, while others agreed that the term G.O.A.T. is a dated expression.

"You a pioneer tho," tweeted one person.

Another fan agreed with Ice Cube that G.O.A.T. is not his favorite acronym to use.

"You one of the greatest to ever do it 4sho, but yeah I ain't a fan of the term GOAT either," he wrote.

Ice Cube Responds to User Who Claims Gangsta Rap Played a Role in Crack Epidemic

Last month, Ice Cube refuted an X user's claim that N.W.A. played a role in the demise of conscious hip-hop.

"Was NWA part of the agenda to destroy conscious rap which was growing in popularity at the time, and promote sex violence and gangster behaviour amongst the youth?" one person asked on the social-media platform.

Another person chimed in with his opinion to the question posting, "Unfortunately music did play a part with the crack being pumped into our black and latino neighborhoods."

"Bulls**t," Cube fired back. "Crack was in the neighborhoods a decade before gangsta rap. In the 70s they called it freebase. So was heroine, weed, Mollys, gangbanging, drive bys, pimping and hoing, dropping out of school, young girls getting pregnant, cussing and the using the word N***a. It was all here before NWA."

