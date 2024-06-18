Ice Cube believes Kendrick Lamar is winning his beef with Drake, but thinks Drizzy can retaliate at any time.

Ice Cube Says Kendrick Lamar Is "Up" Against Drake

On Monday (June 17), Ice Cube stopped by Shaq's The Big Podcast to share his thoughts on rap and more specifically the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cube said that he enjoys watching a good rap battle as long as it doesn't amount to street violence, and thinks K-Dot should stay ready to continue the fight in case Drake fires again.

"I always approve of rap battles that's the essence of the game," Cube said at the 4:45 mark in the video below. "It's part of the game as long as it doesn't get physical because that's not rap. When it get physical that's just street crime. So as long as it stays on wax it's a beautiful thing. I think Kendrick is up, I think he's landed the more hard and effective punches so to speak. But that don't mean Drake can't get off the canvas. So, if I was Kendrick, I'd stay cocked and loaded ready for whatever's coming."

Ice Cube is hardly the first person to declare Kendrick the winner of his beef with Drake. Other rappers like LL Cool J, Dame Dash and Benny The Butcher have declared Kendrick the winner, and even The New York Times weighed in and handed Kendrick the W.

Ice Cube Thinks "No Vaseline" Better Than Kendrick's Disses

While Cube may be declaring Kendrick the winner, he still believes he had the greatest diss track of all time with "No Vaseline" back in 1991.

"[People say] Tupac ['Hit Em Up'] but it's not," Cube said back in May during a performance in Tucson, Ariz. "'Nah, Cube, hold on. It's Nas with 'Ether.'' I love Nas, but it's not. Maybe it's Kendrick Lamar, maybe it's him. I love them songs, but "No Vaseline" is the best diss song in the history of hip-hop."

He continued, "I'll tell you why. One MC, myself. I took out four muthaf**kas and the manager. You can't beat that. We did that over 30 years ago. So, as it stands today, I got nothing but love for N.W.A."

"No Vaseline" came after Cube had recently left N.W.A, and found the California rapper firing shots at both his former bandmates and their manager Jerry Heller. The song didn't even get a response and is often cited as one of the best diss tracks of all time.

As for the Kendrick and Drake beef, technically it's Kendrick's turn to retaliate. Drake dropped off "The Heart Part 6" on May 6, which came after K-Dot had fired off back-to-back diss tracks with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The latter song still sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

