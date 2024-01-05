Ice Cube Clarifies Things Katt Williams Said About Friday Film Series in Viral Interview

Ice Cube is clarifying some things said by Katt Williams during Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast concerning the Friday film series.

Ice Cube Responds to Katt Williams Interview

On Friday (Jan. 5), Ice Cube finally offered a reaction on social media to the Katt Williams interview that has had the internet going nuts.

"It’s your homie, Ice Cube. [I] just wanted to address a few things," Cube begins the clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, below. "Everybody been checking out the internet, my man Katt Williams. First of all, I just wanna say we shot [Friday After Next] over 20 years ago. So, you know, people have different perspectives and it's been a long time."

Cube went on to address Katt shooting down Rickey Smiley saying Rickey was initially supposed to have the role of Money Mike, which ultimately went to Katt Williams.

"As far as specific things, Katt was 100 on a few things," Cube continues. "Most of what he was saying. A couple things, you know. I just wanna clarify. When we bring in a new comedian we do have them try out for different roles. So Ricky did give Money Mike a shot. But when we saw him and saw how he moved and how he was auditioning, we decided he would be a better Santa Claus, which to me was a perfect casting. When we saw Katt, when I saw him I just knew that he was perfect for Money Mike."

"Katt said he wrote his role, which the role was written, but he enhanced it," Cube adds. "This is why Kat was so dope in the movie. Money Mike had a small role…but when we start filming he was giving us such magic that we kept expanding his role and giving him more to do because he was on point."

Cube pushed back on Katt saying there was initially a rape scene in Friday After Next until Katt made them pull the plug. "We would never, ever show that," Cube says. "That’s not my style."

He also touched on former Friday actors previously complaining about the pay they received for the film.

"Much love for Kat," Cube says in conclusion. "He spoke up for me a lot and I just wanted to be clear and clarify some things."

Katt Williams Interview Goes Viral

The new Katt Williams interview on Club Shay Shay has been the talk of the internet since it debuted on Wednesday (Jan. 3). Katt called out several comedians including Steve Harvey, Cedrick The Entertainer, Faizon Love, Kevin Hart and others. His comments about Diddy, Kanye West and Ludacris also made headlines.

See Ice Cube set the record straight about Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview below.

