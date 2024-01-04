Katt Williams Says He Turned Down Diddy’s Invite to Party

Katt Williams says he turned down Diddy's invites to party with the music mogul.

Katt Williams Talks Diddy on Club Shay Shay

Katt Williams' new interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast has the internet going nuts, as he addressed his beefs with multiple comedians including Ricky Smiley, Cedrick The Entertainer, Steve Harvey and others. During the nearly three-hour sit-down, which can be seen below, Katt also touches on some of the foul things going on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry and how some entertainers have to do some things that might be out of their character in order to get ahead. At one point, Katt claims he turned down $50 million on multiple occasions.

"I've had to turned down $50 million four times," Katt says at the 1:43:32-mark of the interview below. "Four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about," he adds, referencing earlier comments about some actors having to commit sex acts to get roles. "’Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party and you gotta tell him no. You got to tell him no. I did. See, I got receipts for everything I'm telling you. That's why I can say them so freely."

50 Cent Jokes About Not Wanting to Attend Diddy Parties

Back in October, 50 Cent joked about not wanting to attend Diddy parties during a performance on his The Final Lap Tour.

"That's why I don't be going to them Puffy parties," Fif told the crowd. "Uh-uh. N***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F**k you talkin’ about?"

"Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it," he continued. "To each his own. I'm just sayin' this ain't my muthaf**kin' kind of party. It's uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when s**t like that is going on."

Diddy has been the subject of many jokes and serious allegations in the past few months, beginning with him being sued by Cassie for sexual assault and physical abuse back on Nov. 16, 2023. Cassie also accused Diddy of having wild sex parties called "freak offs." Puff settled the lawsuit a day later, only to be sued by more women with similar claims in the following weeks. Diddy has maintained his innocence against the allegations.

See Katt Williams talk about turning down invites to Diddy's parties below.

Watch Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay