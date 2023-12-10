18 Brands Exit Diddy’s Empower Global After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface – Report

18 brands have reportedly severed ties with Diddy's Empower Global after sexual assault allegations surfaced.

18 Brands Leave Diddy's Business After Sexual Assault Allegations Emerge

According to a Rolling Stone report published on Sunday (Dec. 10), 18 brands have ended their business partnership with Diddy’s e-commerce platform Empower Global after Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and three other women accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual assault.

Annette Njau, founder of luxury eyewear and handbag brand House of Takura, reportedly confirmed to Rolling Stone that she has severed ties with Diddy's online marketplace for Black-owned businesses.

"This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit," Njau told the music publication.

"We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."

Another company, Tsuri, a luxury skin-care brand, told the magazine it's looking to end its relationship with Empower Global immediately.

"As a women-owned and-led company, we do not and will not linger in a gray area about the mistreatment of women," said Ashli Goudelock, the company's founder.

Other brand founders expressed the same sentiments, emphasizing their dedication to respecting people of all genders, ethnicities and ages.

Meanwhile, of the more than 160 brands listed on the online marketplace and contacted by RS, nine stated that they were remaining on the platform. One business owner even defended Diddy by telling the publication to, "Please leave that man alone."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Diddy Has Been Hit With Four Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

News of brands leaving Empower Global comes as Diddy is facing at least four lawsuits from four different women alleging sexual misconduct by the hip-hop mogul.

The news of brands leaving Empower Global comes as Diddy is facing four lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

The latest lawsuit comes from a plaintiff, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, who claims that Diddy and two other associates gang-raped her when she was 17 years old.

In response to the sexual abuse allegations against him, Diddy issued a statement that he intends to defend himself against the claims.

"Enough is enough," Diddy said in a statement below. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday."

He concluded: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."