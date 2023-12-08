50 Cent Trolls Diddy Again With Video of Comedian Eddie Griffin Going In on Diddy’s Assault Allegations at Comedy Show

50 Cent trolls Diddy again with a video of comedian Eddie Griffin going in on Diddy's assault allegations at a recent comedy show.

50 Cent Gets a Kick Out of Eddie Griffin Roasting Diddy at Comedy Show

On Friday (Dec. 8) 50 Cent hit up Instagram with the latest offering in his relentless trolling campaign aimed at Diddy and the sexual assault allegations against him. This time, Fif posted a video of comedian Eddie Griffin roasting the Bad Boy mogul's current legal situation at a recent comedy show. The stand-up comic references some of Diddy's song lyrics as well as Suge Knight's famous speech aimed at Puff at the 1995 Source Awards.

"Diddy did it," an animated Eddie Griffin says while performing in the video below. "He did it. Did he do it? Yeah, he did it. Take that. Take that. Take that."

"That n***a on his way to jail," Eddie continues. "Suge Knight been waiting on it. You getting tired of your celly dancing in your videos? All up in cell block C, dancing and s**t, come on over to Death Row, baby."

50 Cent accompanied the Eddie Griffin comedy show footage with a photo of Diddy posing alongside disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, who has been convicted of sexual assault multiple times.

50 Cent Starts Surviving Diddy Challenge on Social Media

Later on Friday, 50 returned to Instagram to encourage fans to join in on the Surviving Diddy social media challenge he is attempting to create. To get the challenge started, Fif shared a video created by podcast host Nerdy Dan, who dubbed a clip of himself over a scene from Diddy's 2010 film, Get Him to the Greek. In the doctored video, the podcaster comically argues with Puffy over whether or not he will be going to jail as a result of his recent sexual assault and physical abuse allegations.

In the video clips below, check out Eddie Griffin poking fun at Diddy and see the first video in 50 Cent's new Surviving Diddy Challenge.

Watch the Video 50 Cent Posted of Eddie Griffin Going In on Diddy's Assault Allegations at a Comedy Show

Watch the Surviving Diddy Challenge Video Posted by 50 Cent