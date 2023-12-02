50 Cent Developing Documentary About Diddy Amid Abuse Allegations

50 Cent is developing a documentary about Diddy amid the hip-hop mogul's sexual abuse allegations.

According to a Page Six report, published on Friday (Dec. 1), 50 Cent's G-Unit Films and Television company is working on a documentary about his rap adversary Diddy and the shocking allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie and others.

Details about the project have not been released, but Fif hopped on his Instagram account to confirm that a documentary is in the works on Friday night. According to the Power co-creator, he intends to expose the real Bad Boy Entertainment mogul with receipts.

"RAPPER [eyes emoji] I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he's smart he will file bankruptcy now," 50 wrote on his IG post, which can be seen below. "Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. Im the best producer for the job guys. [surprise face emoji] Here come the receipts."

Diddy is currently involved in three lawsuits by three separate victims for alleged sexual misconduct.

50 Shows Interest in Buying Revolt

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy ever since Cassie sued the hip-hop mogul on Nov. 16, of which they eventually settled.

However, when Diddy announced that he was stepping down from Revolt TV, which he cofounded in 2013, Fif said that he was interested in buying the media company from him.

"I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out," 50 wrote in an IG post. "I'll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I'm serious call my phone."

