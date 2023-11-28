50 Cent Says He Wants to Buy Revolt After Diddy Steps Down as Chairman Following Sexual Assault Allegations

50 Cent is claiming he wants to buy Revolt after Diddy recently stepped down as chairman of the company in the wake of multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

50 Shows Interest in Buying Revolt

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy since Cassie filed the first lawsuit against the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul on Nov. 16. On Tuesday (Nov. 28), 50 Cent weighed in on news of Diddy temporarily stepping away from his chairman position at Revolt. Fif sees opportunity. Sharing a screenshot of the news on Instagram, 50 captioned the post: "I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone."

Revolt Releases Statement About Diddy's Departure

On Tuesday morning, Revolt released a statement about Diddy removing himself from the multimedia company he cofounded in 2013.

"Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT," the statement reads. "While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."

Revolt adds: "Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT—one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture—and that continues."

Diddy Faces Multiple Lawsuits

Diddy has been hit with back-to-back lawsuits from three women, including Cassie, who claim they were sexually assaulted by Puff. Diddy settled his lawsuit with Cassie, which the mogul's attorney says is not an admission of guilt. Diddy's team has called the latest two suits "money grabs."

See 50 Cent's post about buying Revolt after Diddy stepped down below.

