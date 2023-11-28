Diddy Temporarily Steps Down as Chairman of Revolt

Diddy is temporarily stepping down as chairman of Revolt, the media company he cofounded in 2013.

Diddy has been in the news for the past couple of weeks due to multiple lawsuits being filed against the music mogul for allegations of sexual assault. On Tuesday (Nov. 28), XXL confirmed with a spokesperson for Diddy that he is temporarily stepping down from his position as chairman of Revolt. The company, which launched in October of 2013, is currently being run by CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham, with Puff reportedly not involved in day-to-day operations of the business.

Revolt has released a statement about the business decision via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture," the statement below reads in part.

Diddy is dealing with damage control after he was sued by multiple women for sexual assault. The first suit came when Diddy's former longtime girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16, accusing Puff of sexual and physical abuse. The lawsuit was settled the next day, with Diddy's attorney stating the settlement is not an admission of guilt. Since being sued by Cassie, two more women have come forward accusing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of sexual misconduct. The lawsuits have been filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a statute that allows individuals who have allegedly experienced sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits even after the statute of limitations has passed.

See Revolt's statement confirming Diddy is temporarily stepping down as chairman of the company below.

