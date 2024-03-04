Comedian Katt Williams Has a Hilarious Response to Nicki Minaj Inviting Him to Open for Her on Pink Friday 2 Tour

Katt Williams has a hilarious response to Nicki Minaj inviting him to open for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Katt Williams Addresses Nick Minaj Tour Invite

On Sunday (March 3), Katt Williams' The Dark Matter Tour rolled through Charlotte, N.C.'s Bojangles Coliseum. During the comedian's set, he took time to address Nicki Minaj trying to get him on her tour last month.

"Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour and she told so many people a million people hit my phone at the same time," he told the crowd. "It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down so my phone could cool off on the charger."

Nicki Minaj Inquires About Getting Katt Williams on Her Tour

Last month, prior to her tour kicking off, Nicki Minaj was on Instagram Live and asked for her fans' help to get her in contact with Katt Williams so she could inquire about him opening up for her tour.

Nicki Minaj is currently two shows into her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which kicked off on March 1 in Oakland, Calif. She will be making a total of 56 stops on the tour, which wraps on July 14 in Belgium.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shares Six Things Social Media Has Taught Her About the Barbz

See Katt Williams addressing Nicki Minaj wanting him on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour below.

Watch Katt Williams Address Nicki Minaj Asking Him to Be on Her Pink Friday 2 Tour

Watch Nicki Minaj Inquiring About Getting Katt Williams on Her Pink Friday 2 Tour