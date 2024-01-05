Ludacris Fires Back at Katt Williams’ Wild Illuminati Claims in New Freestyle

Ludacris has dropped a freestyle in response to recently being called an Illuminati plant by comedian Katt Williams.

Ludacris Drops Freestyle in Response to Katt Williams Claims

On Thursday night (Jan. 4), Ludacris released a video on social media where he addresses claims made about him during Katt Williams' viral interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. The Atlanta lyricist went into rap mode for the response, which can be seen below, spitting over Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track "Devil in a New Dress."

"Whatever’s heavy on my heart is always on my mind/Like Snoop’s cannabis shredder I’m always on my grind," he starts. "They throwing shade ‘cause n***as could never take my shine/I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time/Like fine wine I’m aging like Benjamin/Top five, I’m worth mentioning/Bring me rappers, I’m lynching ‘em."

"Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/And I only left with b*****s when coming from any party," he continues. "Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser, never say s**t for likes/RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast and Furious checks/Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature."

Katt Williams Calls Ludacris an Illuminati Plant

Katt Williams opened a can of worms with his new Club Shay Shay interview, where he addresses his beefs with several comedians. Luda caught a stray toward the end of the interview after Shannon asked Katt if he was related to the rapper-actor.

"So, there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made," Katt explained. "So it was both of us. We were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more, with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that's how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams."

During the nearly three-hour sit-down, Katt also claimed he turned down Diddy's invite to party and gave his opinion on Kanye West.

See Ludacris' response to Katt Williams' comments on Club Shay Shay below.

Watch Ludacris' Rap Response to Katt Williams

Watch Katt Williams Make Claims About Ludacris on Club Shay Shay