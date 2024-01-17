Katt Williams Disses Ludacris in Scathing Freestyle Response

Katt Williams is firing back at Ludacris with a scathing freestyle in response to Luda's verse aimed at the comedian.

Katt Williams Disses Ludacris in New Freestyle

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), Kat Williams was a guest on the podcast Collect Call With Suge Knight. During the interview, Katt addresses his now viral sit-down on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he called out several comedians and celebrities. Katt also plays an unreleased diss track response aimed at Ludacris.

"I’m coming for your number one spot/One of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud," Katt raps on the hook, around the 20 minute mark of the interview below.

"Oh Chris, I wish it never came to this/And you are pissed, rap for free for the first time but you dissin' this/The wrong side of history in a time like this/So Ludacris/Sorry, Uterus/You were infant chronicles, n***a, you ain't new to this."

"In real life, I'm Fast and Furious/In real life, you bi-curious," he continues. "You heard the interview on 'Club Shay Shay,' I gave ’em all a payday/ I’m still going fu**ing viral so who care what the haters say/ Ludacris, you must be out your rabbit-a*s mind/ You made a rap song but, n***a, you ain’t say I’m f**king lying."

Katt Williams and Ludacris Beef Explained

On his viral Club Shay Shay interview earlier this month, Katt Williams claimed Ludacris accepted a proposal from the Illuminati. Ludacris clapped back at Katt's wild claims with a freestyle he released on social media. Now, Katt is responding in kind.

Check out Katt Williams' scathing freestyle response to Ludacris below.

Listen to Katt Williams Diss Ludacris on the Collect Call With Suge Knight Podcast