Katt Williams' interview on host Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast has people talking on social media. In the latest soundbite, veteran funnyman Katt Williams blames fans for giving Kanye West a god complex.

Katt Williams Accuses Fans of Fueling Kanye West's God Complex

The Club Shay Shay podcast has everyone talking. On the program, which premiered on Wednesday (Jan. 3) on YouTube, the veteran comedian spilled the tea on every celebrity in Hollywood including Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Cedric The Entertainer and more. But Katt also threw Kanye West under the bus along with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

When Shannon asked Katt about Kanye, the actor blamed his fans for being awful and allowing Ye to think that he's superior to others.

"I suspect that we're pretty awful people if we say that somebody got a mental illness and then we watch what they do," Katt explained at the 2:33-mark in the video below. "If you say somebody got special needs, then why would you be watching them and holding them accountable like everybody else? Wouldn't you grade them on a curve? Wouldn't you go, 'Whew, this guy?'"

"Because, I mean, what are we reacting to? What are we reacting to? You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus," he continued. "You're the one that told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius. What do you expect? The guy married a whore."

"I didn't mean it like that. I mean he married her because she was one, not that he didn't know," Katt added. "He understood that he wanted that. He courted that. That's what he wanted to be base his family on."

Williams said Kanye was "the weird guy in the beginning," so people shouldn't be shocked by what's happened in the years since he became famous.

Katt Williams Shades Diddy on Club Shay Shay

In the nearly three-hour sit-down, Katt also dished on some of the seedy stuff that goes on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. At one point, the Friday After Next actor claimed he turned down $50 million on multiple occasions to protect his "virgin hole" from powerful industry bigwigs. He also discussed the alleged invites he's received to Diddy's parties.

"I've had to turned down $50 million four times," Katt revealed at the 1:43:32-mark of the convo below. "Four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about," he adds, referencing earlier comments about some actors having to commit sex acts to get roles.

"'Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party and you gotta tell him no," he added. "You got to tell him no. I did. See, I got receipts for everything I'm telling you. That's why I can say them so freely."

Katt didn't hold his tongue in this wild interview.

See Katt Williams spill the tea on Kanye West, Diddy and other celebrities on Club Shay Shay podcast below.

Watch Katt Williams' Interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay Podcast