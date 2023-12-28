Consequence Calls Out Kanye West, Says Ye Owes Him an Apology

Consequence, one of Kanye West's most loyal associates, is calling Ye out and saying he thinks he and others deserve and apology from the controversial rapper.

Cons Calls Out Kanye

On Thursday (Dec. 28), Consequence shared a post on his Instagram page that addresses his longtime friend Kanye West. In the post, Cons shared a recent IG advertisement for Ye's new YZY Pods footwear. In the caption of the post, he called out Kanye.

"I'm posting this clip of the YZY Pods because I was asked to by a staff member but I have to get something off my chest regardless of the consequences...," he prefaced his message. "I have always lent my love, support and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002. So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE. That's the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM."

Cons continued: "Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe,IBN,Arrow and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be 'The Bulls.' But we didn't help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!!"

He concluded: "You can be the one with the Money. And even the Power. But I will always need my RESPECT. If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew. Then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English. Love you bro. But This Is 192."

Kanye Goes on Rant and Apologizes

Cons' messages comes on the heels of Ye going on a rant at his Las Vegas Vultures album listening two weeks ago, where Ye claimed he was alone in his fight against the powers that be. Ye has since apologized to the Jewish community. It appears Cons wants a sorry, too.

Peep Consequence calling out Kanye West below.

See Consequence's Message to Kanye West