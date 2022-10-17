Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube

Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube.

On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.

"Kanye West's interview with Drink Champs was removed after he made comments about Jewish media conglomerates influencing narratives, which is accurate," one person wrote on Twitter. "Kanye should’ve talked about killing OPPS from 63rd and 64th street… that’s acceptable That would’ve definitely been promoted."

"YouTube just removed that @kanyewest drink champs episode," someone else posted. "I ain’t advocating for anything he said it’s just crazy y’all okay with people being silenced."

"They removed the Kanye west x drink champs interview Reh," someone else celebrated.

The move comes after the interview, which finds Ye making false claims about George Floyd's death and continuing to make anti-Semitic comments, caught tons of backlash. Ye also dissed Diddy, who owns Revolt, the company that airs Drink Champs. N.O.R.E. has since apologized on New York City radio stations Hot 97 and Power 105.1 for his role in the Kanye interview making the air and not holding Ye accountable for his outlandish comments.

"When I look back at the interview, I was like, 'Damn, N.O.R.E., why did you wait two hours to address that?'" N.O.R.E. told Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show cohosts Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez. "Even though I did feel like I addressed it. I addressed it way too late. The interview way too long. And I'm embarrassed...I can blame this all on Kanye West, I'm not. I want to sit back and say I was irresponsible for letting it go."

"I apologize to the George Floyd family. I apologize to anyone who was hurt by Kanye West's comments," N.O.R.E. doubled down on The Breakfast Club.

XXL has reached out to reps for Diddy and YouTube for comment.