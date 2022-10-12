LeBron James’ The Shop Pulls Episode With Kanye West – Report

A recently taped episode of LeBron James' YouTube talk show The Shop featuring Kanye West will not see the light of day after being pulled due to Ye allegedly using hate speech during the episode.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Andscape exclusively reported LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter announced the move to not air the Ye episode in a statement released to the website.

"Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West," the statement reads. "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

Carter closed, "I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience."

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team for comment.

Kanye West has become a pariah to some of his entertainment colleagues who previously had his back due to the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt stunt at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Oct. 3, and anti-Semitic and anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric he's displayed since then.

During a recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Ye also made comments about Jewish people that were ultimately removed from the final cut.

"Think about us judging each other on how White we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something," he said before pausing. “I mean, that's probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit...I probably want to edit that out."

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended over the weekend due to anti-Semitic posts.