LeBron James Reveals His Top Five Hip-Hop Albums

LeBron James has revealed his top five favorite hip-hop albums of all time.

On Tuesday (May 16), LeBron James hit up Twitter during some apparent downtime to offer up a question-and-answer session to his 51.3 million followers. While LeBron was taking the time out to connect with the people, one Twitter user, who goes by @SierraAPorter95, asked the Los Angeles Lakers small forward to list his top five hip-hop albums.

While explaining that he has many rap albums that he would've liked to mention, King James obliged the Twitter user by offering up five LPs that many people also consider to be some of the greatest of all time. In a tweet that has since racked up over 5,500 likes, the four-time NBA champion listed Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, Jay-Z's The Black Album, The Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death and Nas' It Was Written.

’Bron's list of his top five hip-hop albums elicited a large response from fans all across Twitter, with most offering praise to the future NBA Hall of Famer for his choices. Many Twitter users also pointed out the fact that LeBron James has long been known for his affection for the 1990s era of the rap game.

LeBron James has had a long, storied history with hip-hop and some of the game's most revered figures. He's often been seen kicking it with Drake, he's had Lil Wayne perform at his birthday party and he even once served as an A&R on 2 Chainz's 2019 album Rap or Go to the League. The legendary baller and his G.O.A.T. status have also been the subject of many rap songs through the years from artists like Rick Ross, Drake, Yo Gotti and more.

The Los Angeles Lakers megastar is actually no stranger to the mic himself. In 2011, during an NBA lockout that shortened the season that year, LeBron James hit the booth with fellow NBA legend Kevin Durant to record a track called "It Ain't Easy."