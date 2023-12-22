Lil Wayne Says Memphis Grizzlies Player Ja Morant Should Be the New Face of the NBA

Lil Wayne says that Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant should become the face of the NBA after LeBron James ultimately retires.

Lil Wayne Says Ja Morant Should Be Face of NBA Following LeBron James Retirement

On Thursday (Dec. 21), Lil Wayne sat down for an interview with Bleacher Report. When asked who could become the face of the NBA after LeBron retires, Weezy threw his full support behind Memphis Grizzlies star Ja.

"To me I think the obvious answer is Ja," Wayne said in the video below. "Because the NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always a Michael Jordan, just like, you know like God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique, just to see if he gonna get 'em one off."

He continued, "I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde gonna get him one. Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there and he's doing his thing."

Lil Wayne Says He Wants to Help Ja Morant

This is far from the first time Lil Wayne has shown love and support for Ja Morant. Ja Morant was suspended twice by the NBA last season for showcasing guns on social media in addition to other incidents. In March, Morant was suspended for eight games, causing Powerade to pull its ad featuring Morant and NLE Choppa. Morant was most recently suspended for flashing a gun on Instagram Live.

"Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t," Lil Wayne said on an episode of the All The Smoke podcast. "I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million."

Ja Morant officially returned from his suspension on Tuesday (Dec. 19).

Read More: Lil Wayne Sued by Former Bodyguard Who Claimed Wayne Attacked Him

Watch Lil Wayne say Ja Morant should become the face of the NBA below.

Watch Lil Wayne Speak on Ja Morant