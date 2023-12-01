Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued for allegedly assaulting a former bodyguard and threatening him with a gun.

Lil Wayne Faces New Lawsuit

On Friday (Dec. 1), TMZ reported Lil Wayne is facing a lawsuit from former security guard Carlos Christian for the incident, which allegedly occurred in 2021. Christian is claiming he incurred medical expenses, lost wages and suffered emotional distress due to the alleged assault. He's suing the rap star for compensatory and punitive damages.

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's attorney for comment.

Lil Wayne Investigated for Incident in 2021

Police investigated the alleged event back in December of 2021. Authorities were reportedly called to Wayne's Hidden Hills, Calif. home after getting a call from Christian. The bodyguard alleges things got heated between him and Tune and the situation turned physical with Wayne allegedly punching him in the ear and ordering him to leave. When Christian went to the bathroom instead, he claims Wayne pulled out a AR-15 rifle and threatened him, prompting the guard to run out of the house and to the gated community’s guard shack, where he reached out to authorities. Wayne denied the incident happened.

The Louisiana rapper is currently on the heels of releasing his new joint album with 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove. He's currently prepping the release of his highly anticipated new album Tha Carter VI.

