Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert

UPDATE (Aug. 7):

Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.

"What up, y’all, Tunechi here. Thank you. [I] ain’t shit without you," he said. "I’m not sure if you heard, but Carter VI is on the way," he concluded along with a sinister laugh. We must also mention that Wayne was rocking a gold OVO owl chain.

Check out the video below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It looks like Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI is on the way. During the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto last night, Weezy confirmed that he's working on the sixth installment of Tha Carter series.

In an Instagram video shared by The Shade Room on Saturday (Aug. 6), Lil Wayne is standing onstage with fellow Young Money superstars Drake and Nicki Minaj at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto last night. As they prepare to close out the show, Weezy F. Baby walks near the front of the stage and yells out, "I'm working on Tha Carter VI coming soon" and drops the microphone. There was also a still image that flashed on the video screen that simply read, "THA CARTER VI" while everyone exited the stage.

This isn't the first time Wayne has announced that he's working on Tha Carter VI album. Back in July of 2020, the New Orleans rap veteran hinted to Variety that another project was on the way. When asked which Carter LP was his favorite, Tunechi delivered a simple response. "My favorite Carter album is the next one," he said, without offering any more details on the project.

Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter V in September of 2018. The 23-track collection featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, the late XXXTentacion and more. Tha Carter V debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 480,000 equivalent albums sold in its first week of release. The LP eventually reached platinum status in January of 2019.

Watch Videos from the Young Money Reunion Concert Below