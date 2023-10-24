Lil Wayne Wax Figure Goes Viral for Botched Appearance

Lil Wayne's wax figure is going viral for its botched appearance, and it's so bad that even Wayne is chiming in on the conversation.

Lil Wayne Roasts Viral Botched Wax Figurine

Weezy didn't hold back when he called out the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. He reacted to an old video of his figure that went viral again for its inaccuracies on Monday (Oct. 23). The video had originally been posted on June 23, 2022.

"Sorry wax museum but dat s**t ain’t me!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. "You tried tho and I appreciate the effort."

Fans React to Lil Wayne Figure

Wayne was merely echoing what his fans had to say about the bizarre statue, which some fans said looked more like Toosii than Tunechi.

"I'm the only one that thinks lil Wayne's wax figure looks more like Toosii?" the user @Janajah wrote.

"Idk lil wayne wax figure was giving toosii to me," added user @jewelbarlett.

Toosii clapped back in a since-deleted tweet below, writing that the wax sculpture in question doesn't even look like him.

"Man this don't look like me with my hair grown foh," Toosii wrote on X with a laughing emoji.

Other fans just said plainly that this Lil Wayne wax figure doesn't look like any rapper.

"They said Lil Wayne wax figure look like a character off RocketPower," wrote @_Raisa_Studio.

Some fans were much more forgiving.

"idk what Lil Wayne y'all been looking at, but that wax figure is kinda spot on," @nerdhomme chimed in.

Check out reactions to Lil Wayne's wax doppelgänger below.

Watch Video of Lil Wayne's Wax Figure and Fans' Reactions

