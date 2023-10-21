Lil Wayne Reveals 2 Chainz Was His Weed Dealer Before He Knew He Could Rap

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have been best friends for well over a decade. In a recent sit-down, Weezy revealed that 2 Chainz was his weed dealer before they started rapping together.

On Friday (Oct. 20), Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz hit up NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their latest single, "Presha." Before they hit the stage, the rap duo sat down with Jimmy to chat about their decade-long friendship. Wayne recalled meeting Deuces at a studio in Atlanta and thought of him as a cool guy who graduated from college and played basketball.

"I mean, once we linked up, we were friends from there," he said. "Just same type of attitude, cool, but I didn't know he rapped at the time."

So when Jimmy asked Wayne how they started rapping together, 2 Chainz chimed in with his part of the story.

"[Clears throat] Uh...Wayne wanted cannabis," he stated, which helped Jimmy realize that he was Weezy's supplier of weed.

"And so every time I would go to Atlanta and I wanted to speak about that one thing [marijuana], I would always call this guy [2 Chainz] to talk about that," Wayne added.

During a transaction (circa 2007), 2 Chainz told Tunechi that he could rap and played him the song "Duffle Bag Boy." Once Wayne heard the track, he jumped on it immediately.

"The moment he said he rapped and the moment I heard it, we got to the studio, and I did this hook for the song, 'Duffle Bag Boy.' And the rest is history," Wayne recalled.

Weezy and Chainz became friends and started collaborating on music ever since. Their bromance is so tight that Wayne was even the best man at 2 Chainz's wedding.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Are Set to Drop Their New Album Welcome 2 Collegrove

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are scheduled to release Welcome 2 Collegrove, the follow-up to their 2016 collaborative album Collegrove, on Nov. 17, which is the same day as Nicki Minaj's first album in five years, Pink Friday 2, is set to drop. The LP's first single is "Presha." You can pre-order the album at welcome2collegrove.com.

