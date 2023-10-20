Lil Wayne Dropping His New Album on the Same Day as Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2

Lil Wayne's new album with 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove, finally has a solid release date, and it looks like the duo's follow-up LP is scheduled to be released on the same day as Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2.

Wayne and Chainz Announce Release Date

On Friday (Oct. 20), Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released the new single "Presha." Accompanied with the release of the new single is news that they will finally be releasing the follow-up to their 2016 joint LP Collegrove, which is titled Welcome 2 Collegrove, next month. The exact release date is Nov. 17, which happens to be the same day Nicki Minaj is slated to drop her first album in five years, Pink Friday 2.

The first iteration of the joint album featured production from Southside, Mike Will Made-It, TM88, Zaytoven, Metro Boomin and others. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Rollout

After previously announcing her new album would be dropping in October, Nicki changed the release date in June to Nov. 17.

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," Nicki tweeted. "Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2."

In September, Nicki put out the single "The Last Time I Saw You." She also previewed the track "Big Difference" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. On Friday, she released the new song "For All the Barbz" featuring Drake and Chief Keef.

