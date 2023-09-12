Nicki Minaj Hosted the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Here’s What Happened

Nicki Minaj returned for the second year in a row as the host of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and had multiple highlight moments during the ceremony.

Nick Minaj Hosts 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went down live at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. For the second year in a row, Nick Minaj served as host of the event, after sharing cohosting duties with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow last year. The head Barb-in-charge delivered an intro monologue wearing a pink dress and wedding veil while she addressed fears that she would say something out of line during the event, presumably due to Cardi B's presence at the show. Cardi B and Nick were involved in a brawl at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party for 2018 New York Fashion Week, which started their beef.

"MTV is petrified because they got a couple calls yesterday and people were saying, 'What if Nicki says this and what if Nicki says that?'" Nicki Minaj told the crowd. "And I said, you know it's OK, MTV, I can control myself. Because if you can't control yourself you can't control anything around you, right? But you know who can't control themselves? Roman. Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chun-Li. So, I'll think about it."

Afterward, Nicki introduced NSync's performance.

Nicki Performs Pink Friday 2 Exclusive

While her hosting duties this year were minimal due to many other presenters and performers taking up screen time, Nicki also delivered a solo performance. Dressed in a cascading puffy black shawl, she offered the crowd a listen to her new single "Last Time I Saw You." Then Nicki performed a snippet from a track off her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, which is slated to drop Nov. 17. The unreleased cut finds Nicki expressing her dominance in the rap game.

Nicki Wins Best Hip-Hop Award at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki won big at the show, taking home the award for Best Hip-Hop for the visual for her 2022 single, "Super Freaky Girl." With the win, Nicki extended her record for most Best Hip-Hop wins at the MTV VMAs with five. Nicki beat out Diddy, Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami's "Gotta Move On," DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby's "Staying Alive," GloRilla and Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2," Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock, Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz and DMX's "Kant Nobody" and Metro Boomin and Future's "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)."

Nicki Minaj Performs "Itty Bitty Piggy" and More During Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj later returned to the stage as part of the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. She performed "Itty Bitty Piggy" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" in a medley that also included songs from Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Dougie Fresh, Darryl of Run-DMC and others.

Nicki Closes the Show

Nicki Minaj ended the show with the brief closer: "I am asking god to bless these people tonight because they are so beautiful and so perfect. I love you so much."

See Nicki Minaj's Looks From the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Below