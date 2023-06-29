Nicki Minaj Announces New Pink Friday 2 Album, Changes Release Date

Nicki Minaj has announced the title of her forthcoming fifth studio album while also revealing she has changed the release date.

Nicki Minaj Gives New Details on Upcoming Album

On Thursday (June 29), Nicki Minaj again got the Barbz in a frenzy with new deets on her new album, which she previously announced would be dropping in October.

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," the Queen rapper tweeted. "Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2."

Nicki also confirmed she will be going on tour in 2024 and said the Pink Friday 2 cover art would be unveiled at a later date.

"I love you guys so much," she continued. "I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

Nicki Minaj's New Album

Fans have been waiting nearly five years for the latest album from Nicki Minaj, with her most recent LP, Queen, dropping all the way back in 2018. In the last year she has been gaining momentum, with the release of her Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Super Freaky" in 2022 and numerous recent collabs with the likes of Ice Spice, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug and others.

See Nicki Minaj's Tweet With Details on Her Pink Friday 2 Album Below