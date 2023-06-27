Nicki Minaj Offers to Pay for College of 14-Year-Old Who Defended His Mother by Shooting and Killing Man at Hot Dog Stand in Chicago

Nicki Minaj is offering to pay college tuition for the teen who shot and killed a man who was assaulting the kid's mother at a Chicago hot dog stand.

Nick Minaj Offers to Pay for College for Chicago Teen

On Tuesday (June 27), Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram and announced she would like to lend a helping hand in taking care of higher education expenses for a Chicago teen who made headlines for shooting and killing a man who was assaulting the young man's mother.

"That 14-year-old boy that backed dat hammer out when that grown-ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she was a man: is a true hero," Nicki Minaj wrote. "If he wants to go to college, I'd love to help. It's what any son should've done for their mother. She raised a dope kid and should be so proud. Also, God knew [before] she knew that she'd be attacked that day [and] made sure they had protection on deck. God is good."

The Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting

On Monday (June 26), Chicago prosecutors dismissed murder charges against a 35-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, according to local news outlet WGN. Police say the mother and son went to Maxwell Street Express in the city's South Side earlier this month when an argument broke out between the mother and Brown. Brown began to punch the mother in the head multiple times before the teen pulled out a gun and shot Brown dead.

"Based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) has moved to dismiss the charges," prosecutors said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases."

Nicki Minaj's Previous Endowments

This isn't the first time Nicki has offered to pay fans' tuition. Back in 2017, she offered to pay for some of her Twitter followers' college tuition and student loans. The following year, she launched the Student of the Game college fund program and paid for 37 winners' schooling.

See Nicki Minaj Announcing She Will Pay College Tuition for the Teen Who Shot a Man While Defending His Mother Below