Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Juice Wrld ‘Money’ – Listen

Young Thug is sitting on more heat. Following the release of his new album Business Is Business, a deluxe version is now available that features the Nicki Minaj and Juice Wrld collab "Money."

On Monday night (June 26), the Business Is Business (Metro's Version), which contains two additional tracks, hit streaming services. The Charlie Heat-produced "Money" featuring contributions from Nicki Minaj and the late Juice Wrld is one of them.

"Monte Carlo, big sharks on my ankles (Monte Carlo)/I drape out all my broads, Cartier bangles (Cartier bangles)/I go military boys with the angles (Grrah-grrah-grrah, phew-phew)," Young Thug raps over the looping sample.

Thugger and Juice Wrld go back-to-back on the first verse with Nicki coming in solo and shouting out Thug in the process.

"Lettin' him get up in it when he came home/After a long bid, you know that sex game strong," Nicki raps. "Headed to the grip baby hang on/Ding-dong got that Alexander Wang on/Wait, free Thug/She heard that, 'Hehe,' and my, 'Hehe' did the facepalm."

The track, which uses a sample of Eric Idle’s "Money Song" written for Monty Python Sings, was initially leaked all the way back in 2020 sans the Nicki Minaj verse.

Young Thug's Business Is Business Album

Young Thug dropped his surprise Business Is Business album on June 23. The LP features guest appearances from Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future and more.

Listen to Young Thug's New Track "Money" Featuring Nicki Minaj and Juice Wrld Below